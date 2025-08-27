DCNG Commanding General Meets with Soldiers Supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard III, right, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, meets with Guardsmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force positioned across Washington, D.C. Aug. 24, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)