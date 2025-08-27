USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250825-N-VM650-1266 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors lower a Mark 54 lightweight torpedo onto a dolly during air slug fire testing on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)