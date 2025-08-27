250825-N-VM650-1029 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors pull a Mark 54 lightweight torpedo from a torpedo launcher on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9280528
|VIRIN:
|250825-N-VM650-1029
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|547.53 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.