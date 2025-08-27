Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Honorary Commanders Program and civic leaders assemble care packages for deployed Airmen in an aircraft hangar at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Aug. 26, 2025. A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft served as the backdrop as volunteers built 105 packages containing snacks, toiletries, USB-C cables, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and other hygiene items. The Honorary Commanders Program fosters partnerships between community leaders and the Air National Guard while supporting Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 9280380
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-NQ177-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.79 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen [Image 14 of 14], by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen
    Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Care Package
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download