Community Leaders Join Forces at 171st to Support Deployed Airmen

Members of the Honorary Commanders Program and civic leaders assemble care packages for deployed Airmen in an aircraft hangar at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Aug. 26, 2025. A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft served as the backdrop as volunteers built 105 packages containing snacks, toiletries, USB-C cables, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and other hygiene items. The Honorary Commanders Program fosters partnerships between community leaders and the Air National Guard while supporting Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 11:01
|Photo ID:
|9280372
|VIRIN:
|250826-Z-NQ177-1008
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|13.51 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
