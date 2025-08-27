Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 16 of 17]

    USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    250804-N-VM650-1111 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (August 4, 2025) A U.S. Navy ensign scans the horizon as the conning officer on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 9280371
    VIRIN: 250804-N-VM650-1111
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 552.9 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    U.S. Central Command area of responsibility
    CSG-11
    C5F
    CENTCOM

