USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250803-N-VM650-1365 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (August 3, 2025) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, takes off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)