Two 278th ACR Soldiers Earn Commandant’s List at 7th ATC NCO Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Congratulations to Sgt. Keith Snyder and Sgt. Aaron Reff on graduating from the 7th ATC Noncommissioned Officer Academy Aug. 27, 2025. Both Soldiers made the commandant’s list. This is achieved by accomplishing fist time gos’ in all evaluated areas while maintaining a superior academic average. Their dedication and commitment to professional growth reflect the best of what it means to lead. The 7th Army NCOA prepares noncommissioned officers to be disciplined, adaptive, and ready to lead at the squad and team levels.