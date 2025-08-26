Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Congratulations to Sgt. Keith Snyder and Sgt. Aaron Reff on graduating from the 7th ATC Noncommissioned Officer Academy Aug. 27, 2025. Both Soldiers made the commandant’s list. This is achieved by accomplishing fist time gos’ in all evaluated areas while maintaining a superior academic average. Their dedication and commitment to professional growth reflect the best of what it means to lead. The 7th Army NCOA prepares noncommissioned officers to be disciplined, adaptive, and ready to lead at the squad and team levels.

    Two 278th ACR Soldiers Earn Commandant’s List at 7th ATC NCO Academy

