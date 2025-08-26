Push-In Ceremony Held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Aug 26, 2025) – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard welcomed their new fire engine with a push-in ceremony August 26, 2025. A push-in ceremony is a proud fire service tradition dating back to the horse-drawn carriage era. Back then, firefighters had to push the carriages into the firehouse. Today, the symbolic gesture honors history while officially putting a new fire apparatus into service. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)