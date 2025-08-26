Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Push-In Ceremony Held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 8]

    Push-In Ceremony Held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Aug 26, 2025) – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard welcomed their new fire engine with a push-in ceremony August 26, 2025. A push-in ceremony is a proud fire service tradition dating back to the horse-drawn carriage era. Back then, firefighters had to push the carriages into the firehouse. Today, the symbolic gesture honors history while officially putting a new fire apparatus into service. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 07:08
    Photo ID: 9279900
    VIRIN: 250826-N-VG694-5054
    Resolution: 5967x3978
    Size: 17.67 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    This work, Push-In Ceremony Held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Navy250
    Navy

