U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

U.S. Army Sgt. Reginald Manning (left), an automated logistical specialist, and U.S. Army Spc. Corey Sipes (right), an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer, assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, high crawl during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|08.26.2025
|08.27.2025 03:09
|9279722
|250827-A-IR446-1011
|3276x2184
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|4
|0
