    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Expert Physical Fitness Assessment [Image 6 of 12]

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, carry water cans during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Expert Physical Fitness Assessment [Image 12 of 12], by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

