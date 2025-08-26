35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Combined Mobilization Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army vehicles line up after completing a night time convoy as part of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s mobilization exercise on Pyeongtaek Naval Base, South Korea, August 24, 2025. Mobilizing equipment, vehicles and weapons from one place to another takes planning and the ability to overcome obstacles that may arise. Once a unit reaches their destination, they must prepare for operations by getting their equipment ready and situated. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylen Ciota)