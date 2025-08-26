35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Combined Mobilization Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade set up a radar as part of a mobilization exercise on Pyeongtaek Naval Base, South Korea, August 25, 2025. Mobilizing equipment, vehicles and weapons from one place to another takes planning and the ability to overcome obstacles that may arise. Once a unit reaches their destination, they must prepare for operations by getting their equipment ready and situated. In this case, 35th ADA Bde. Soldiers conducted movement to the Republic of Korea Navy's Pyeongtaek Naval Base. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylen Ciota)