SSgt Anthony Canlas Shogun of the Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Canlas, 33rd Generation Squadron HH-60W phase craftsman from Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding company grade officers/non-commissioned officers to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)