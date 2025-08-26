SSgt Anthony Canlas Shogun of the Week

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Canlas, 33rd Generation Squadron HH-60W phase craftsman from Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding company grade officers/non-commissioned officers to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 21:25
    Photo ID: 9279425
    VIRIN: 250826-F-QQ371-1016
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USAF
    Naoto Anazawa
    Shogun of the Week
    33rd RGS
    Kadena Air Base
    SSgt Anthony Canlas

