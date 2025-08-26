Augmentees assigned to the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade for the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise participated in a cultural experience tour around Daegu City during a break from the exercise, Aug. 23.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 20:34
|Photo ID:
|9279409
|VIRIN:
|250823-O-EW968-6148
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.27 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.