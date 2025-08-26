Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Augmentees assigned to the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade for the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise participated in a cultural experience tour around Daegu City during a break from the exercise, Aug. 23.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9279406
    VIRIN: 250823-O-EW968-9390
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour [Image 5 of 5], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour
    UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour
    UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour
    UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour
    UFS25 Augmentees' Cultural Experience Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download