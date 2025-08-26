Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC/Ts Teach Marksmanship

    OC/Ts Teach Marksmanship

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Observer, Coach, and Trainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, assist in training with 406th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 645th Regional Support Group, and 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), all part of the Army Reserves, during a battalion field training exercise at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Septmeber 25, 2024. OC/Ts from 181st MFTB partner with reserve units to provide training assistance and prepare units for mobilization. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    VIRIN: 240925-A-A5051-1003
    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC/Ts Teach Marksmanship [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

