OC/Ts Teach Marksmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Observer, Coach, and Trainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 351st Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, assist in training with 406th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 645th Regional Support Group, and 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), all part of the Army Reserves, during a battalion field training exercise at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Septmeber 25, 2024. OC/Ts from 181st MFTB partner with reserve units to provide training assistance and prepare units for mobilization. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)