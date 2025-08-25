NRC Des Moines Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250808-N-YN761-1011 Lt. Cmdr. Kim B. Chalfant, prospective commanding officer Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Des Moines, salutes while being piped aboard during the change of command ceremony held at NRC Des Moines August 8, 2025. NRC Des Moines serves approximately 124 Reserve Sailors with ten Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors assigned as full-time staff. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserve's top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Whitney Mclean)