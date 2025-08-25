Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Des Moines Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Whitney Mclean 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Everett

    250808-N-YN761-1011 Lt. Cmdr. Kim B. Chalfant, prospective commanding officer Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Des Moines, salutes while being piped aboard during the change of command ceremony held at NRC Des Moines August 8, 2025. NRC Des Moines serves approximately 124 Reserve Sailors with ten Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors assigned as full-time staff. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserve's top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Whitney Mclean)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9278244
    VIRIN: 250808-N-YN761-1011
    Resolution: 1040x1376
    Size: 682.74 KB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Des Moines Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Whitney Mclean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve Center Des Moines Change of Command Ceremony

    des moines
    navy
    reserves

