Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Whitney Mclean | 250808-N-YN761-1055 Lt. Cmdr. Kim B. Chalfant, commanding officer Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Des Moines, receives his commanding officer pin from his spouse during the change of command ceremony held at NRC Des Moines August 8, 2025. NRC Des Moines serves approximately 124 Reserve Sailors with ten Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors assigned as full-time staff. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserve's top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Whitney Mclean)

Navy Reserve Center Des Moines Change of Command Ceremony

DES MOINES, Iowa — Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Des Moines held a change of command ceremony Aug. 8. Lt. Cmdr. Kim B. Chalfant relieved Lt. Cmdr. Jessica M. Powell as commanding officer of NRC Des Moines.



The event was attended by NRC Des Moines staff, family members and guests. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks from master of ceremonies Yeoman Chief Philip T. Couch, who recognized Powell's accomplishments and welcomed Chalfant.



“One of my greatest accomplishments during my tour was growing as a team,” said Powell. “This led to the successful passing and completion of the command assessment.”



NRC Des Moines serves approximately 124 Reserve Sailors with 10 Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors assigned as full-time staff. Throughout her command, Powell focused on improving morale to best support the Reserve Sailors' mission

readiness.



“One of my challenges was making sure that staff understood the value of their day-to-day jobs,” said Powell. “We overcame this by ensuring Sailors’ efforts and actions were highlighted in the final results to make them understand the importance of their roles.”



In her closing remarks to the NRC Des Moines team, Powell reinforced the significance of their service and mission.



“Never forget why you decided to wear the uniform and how important the job is to yourself and others,” said Powell. “The mission means that we are supporting and preparing Reservists to be able to support the active component at any notice.”



Chalfant, now assuming command of NRC Des Moines, conveyed his appreciation for the staff and the opportunity to lead them.



"I'm honored and privileged to assume command of NRC Des Moines and to lead such a dedicated team of professionals," said Chalfant. “I'm committed to building upon the foundation that has been established.”



Chalfant emphasized his vision for leading the NRC Des Moines team and his commitment to operational excellence.



“My priority is ensuring our Sailors are mission-ready and that we continue to deliver the highest level of support to our Reserve component,” said Chalfant. “I'm eager to work with the team to identify areas where we can streamline operations and implement best practices to enhance our

processes.”



After the ceremony concluded, Sailors, families and guests gathered to congratulate both officers on their naval service.



NRC Des Moines provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical, and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.