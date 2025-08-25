250812-N-YO707-2071 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 12, 2025) A U.S. Sailor drains a firehose during maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
This work, USS Fitzgerald Daily Ops [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.