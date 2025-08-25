Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Daily Ops [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Fitzgerald Daily Ops

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    250812-N-YO707-2015 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 12, 2025) A U.S. Sailor applies lubricant on threading of a P-100 pump during maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Fitzgerald Daily Ops [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Fitzgerald Daily Ops
    USS Fitzgerald Daily Ops

    Fitzgerald
    USCENTCOMPA
    deployment
    US Navy
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

