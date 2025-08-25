Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Anchoring Evolution [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    250810-N-YO707-1115 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors use a sound-powered phone and operate an anchor break and capstan during an anchoring evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 11:11
    VIRIN: 250810-N-YO707-1115
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Fitzgerald Anchoring Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitzgerald
    USCENTCOMPA
    deployment
    US Navy
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

