USS Fitzgerald Anchoring Evolution

250810-N-YO707-1115 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors use a sound-powered phone and operate an anchor break and capstan during an anchoring evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)