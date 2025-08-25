250810-N-YO707-1142 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors carry a flag staff during an anchoring evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9277988
|VIRIN:
|250810-N-YO707-1142
|Resolution:
|2711x1807
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald Anchoring Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.