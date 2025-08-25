Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Northeast at the 2025 HarborFire Festival [Image 6 of 9]

    Navy Band Northeast at the 2025 HarborFire Festival

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    "Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet" and "Jack Tar Brass Band" had the privilege of performing once again for the wonderful community of Wickford
    Village at the 2025 #Harborfire Festival!
    From classical woodwinds to the high-energy sound of brass, we loved sharing a variety of music with you and hope you enjoyed every moment. Connecting with our local communities through music is always our greatest honor.

