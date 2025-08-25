Navy Band Northeast at the 2025 HarborFire Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

"Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet" and "Jack Tar Brass Band" had the privilege of performing once again for the wonderful community of Wickford

Village at the 2025 #Harborfire Festival!

From classical woodwinds to the high-energy sound of brass, we loved sharing a variety of music with you and hope you enjoyed every moment. Connecting with our local communities through music is always our greatest honor.