Navy Band Northeast at the 2025 HarborFire Festival

"Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet" and "Jack Tar Brass Band" had the privilege of performing once again for the wonderful community of Wickford
Village at the 2025 #Harborfire Festival!
From classical woodwinds to the high-energy sound of brass, we loved sharing a variety of music with you and hope you enjoyed every moment. Connecting with our local communities through music is always our greatest honor.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 09:17
|Photo ID:
|9277673
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-TE520-9823
|Resolution:
|1206x805
|Size:
|78.7 KB
|Location:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
