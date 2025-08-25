Thunderbirds arrive for first Atlantic City Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, Aug. 24, 2003. The Thunderbirds will be performing over the Atlantic City Boardwalk August 26 and 27 at the first Atlantic City Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)