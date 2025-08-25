Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds arrive for first Atlantic City Air Show

    Thunderbirds arrive for first Atlantic City Air Show

    ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2003

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    The United States Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, Aug. 24, 2003. The Thunderbirds will be performing over the Atlantic City Boardwalk August 26 and 27 at the first Atlantic City Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds arrive for first Atlantic City Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    USAF
    Aerial Demonstration Team
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow

