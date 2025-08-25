Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sluss-Tiller Qualifies Students [Image 23 of 24]

    Operation Sluss-Tiller Qualifies Students

    CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Soldier from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, participating in the Civil Affairs Qualification Course, reacts to an ambush from enemy role-players, during Operation Sluss-Tiller, the culmination exercise for Civil Affairs students, at Camp Mackall, North Carolina July 29, 2025. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out Civil Affairs operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 09:04
    Photo ID: 9277656
    VIRIN: 250729-A-OP908-7822
    Resolution: 2891x3600
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    SWCS
    Sluss-Tiller
    Secure the Victory
    GoArmySOF
    Civil Affairs
    Operation Sluss-Tiller

