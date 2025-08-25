Operation Sluss-Tiller Qualifies Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, participating in the Civil Affairs Qualification Course, listens to a role-player from the fictitious country "Pineland," during Operation Sluss-Tiller, the culmination exercise for Civil Affairs students, at Camp Mackall, North Carolina July 29, 2025. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out Civil Affairs operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)