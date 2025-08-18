Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Thai Commanders Connect with Korat Community During Enduring Partners [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Thai Commanders Connect with Korat Community During Enduring Partners

    KORAT, THAILAND

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander Washington Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force Air Vice Marshal Nat Kham-in, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Operations and Training, Air Force Operations Department, and Director of the Thai Joint Exchange Command, serve lunch to children at Nong Phluang Yai primary school in Korat, Royal Kingdom of Thailand Aug. 21, 2025. This community outreach partnership was a core part of the Enduring Partners 2025 exchange, which provided a chance to connect U.S. military, Royal Thai military and the community of Korat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 05:18
    Photo ID: 9277244
    VIRIN: 250821-F-XJ318-1001
    Resolution: 3679x2628
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Thai Commanders Connect with Korat Community During Enduring Partners [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecting Forces: U.S., Thai Airmen Bridge Communications for Joint Readiness
    Connecting Forces: U.S., Thai Airmen Bridge Communications for Joint Readiness
    U.S., Thai Commanders Connect with Korat Community During Enduring Partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    EnduringPartners
    EP25
    community relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download