U.S., Thai Commanders Connect with Korat Community During Enduring Partners

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander Washington Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force Air Vice Marshal Nat Kham-in, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Operations and Training, Air Force Operations Department, and Director of the Thai Joint Exchange Command, serve lunch to children at Nong Phluang Yai primary school in Korat, Royal Kingdom of Thailand Aug. 21, 2025. This community outreach partnership was a core part of the Enduring Partners 2025 exchange, which provided a chance to connect U.S. military, Royal Thai military and the community of Korat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)