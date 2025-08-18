Connecting Forces: U.S., Thai Airmen Bridge Communications for Joint Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Peck from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, talks through radio set up with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2025 on Korat RTAF Base, Aug. 19, 2025. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)