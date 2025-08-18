Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting Forces: U.S., Thai Airmen Bridge Communications for Joint Readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Connecting Forces: U.S., Thai Airmen Bridge Communications for Joint Readiness

    KORAT, THAILAND

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Peck from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, talks through radio set up with Royal Thai Air Force counterparts during Enduring Partners 2025 on Korat RTAF Base, Aug. 19, 2025. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 05:18
    Photo ID: 9277224
    VIRIN: 250819-F-XJ318-3002
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Air National Guard

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Washington National Guard
    Combat Communication
    EnduringPartners
    EP25

