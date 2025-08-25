Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers [Image 10 of 10]

    TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers

    KUWAIT

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct rappel training from the confidence tower at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 24, 2025. Cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School visited Camp Buehring to provide hands-on instruction, focusing on knot-tying, confidence-building, and controlled descents from the tower. Events like this strengthen Soldier proficiency and highlight the division’s Air Assault heritage. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 04:32
    Photo ID: 9277168
    VIRIN: 250824-A-JO777-6331
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: KW
    101st
    Air Assault
    Rappel

