TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct rappel training from the confidence tower at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 24, 2025. Cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School visited Camp Buehring to provide hands-on instruction, focusing on knot-tying, confidence-building, and controlled descents from the tower. Events like this strengthen Soldier proficiency and highlight the division’s Air Assault heritage. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)