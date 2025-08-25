TSAAS Cadre Trains Soldiers

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct rappel training from the confidence tower at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 24, 2025. Cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School visited Camp Buehring to provide hands-on instruction, focusing on knot-tying, confidence-building, and controlled descents from the tower. Events like this strengthen Soldier proficiency and highlight the division’s Air Assault heritage. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 04:32
|Photo ID:
|9277167
|VIRIN:
|250824-A-JO777-3398
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.51 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
