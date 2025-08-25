1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, start a water pump as part of the water treatment process during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)