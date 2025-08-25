Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25

    INDONESIA

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, start a water pump as part of the water treatment process during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 03:22
    Photo ID: 9277124
    VIRIN: 250824-A-KI373-1046
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25
    1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25
    1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25
    1970th Quartermaster Company purifies water in support of Super Garuda Shield 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download