1970th Quartermaster Co. treats water to support SGS 25

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, pose for a group photo in front of their water treatment facility in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2025. The team is responsible for treating water being used for showering and handwashing by service members during Super Garuda Shield 25. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan) see less | View Image Page

BATURAJA, Indonesia – A U.S. Army water treatment team made up of soldiers from the 1970th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, purified 10,000 gallons of water from the Ogan River in support of the Super Garuda Shield 25 exercise, Aug. 24, 2025.



“We are supporting Super Garuda Shield by providing water for showers,” said U.S. Army Capt. Robert Dragicevich, commander of the 1970th QM Company. “All water operations are our primary mission.”



The team uses a Tactical Water Purification System to draw, filter and treat water directly from the Ogan River, ensuring a safe and reliable supply of water for hundreds of soldiers participating in the exercise.



The river water has high turbidity, making it too cloudy to use safely, Dragicevich said. He said the team uses hypochlorite and polyelectrolytes, two commonly used purification methods, to make the water safe for use.



Even with adverse weather conditions such as high humidity and flash flooding, the team has worked hard to accomplish their mission.



“We’ve had to constantly problem solve because we aren’t able to just go by the shop and grab a part or call in and get some extra manpower,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph McGhee, quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer, 1970th QM Company. “We’ve really had to innovate and use everything that we have, but it’s been a good learning experience.”



Dragicevich mentioned that the water's turbidity rose due to the rain, which put additional strain on their equipment, thus yielding a lower amount than days prior. He also stated that the site was nearly flooded by the high volume of rain that the site experienced over night.



“This is the first time we have treated water in an uncontrolled environment,” McGhee said. “Usually, we are on a base with access to water on flat land that we are all familiar with. This exercise gave us the chance to use what we’ve learned in a difficult environment and we’ve done that.”



Due to the high needs of water throughout the exercise, the team aims to purify up to 10,000 gallons of water a day, but acknowledges that the number may fluctuate based on conditions and demand. As more participants arrive, the team recognizes that the exercise’s water needs can and most likely will rise.



Super Garuda Shield 25 continues through Sept. 5 and the team will continue its mission of providing safe water for all participants, supporting both the exercise and future readiness.



“We don’t often get the chance to work on water the way that we are here in Indonesia to support Super Garuda Shield,” said Dragicevich. “So it’s an awesome training opportunity for all of these soldiers and they’re loving it.”