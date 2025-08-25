Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Taste of Home: Chef Brings Culinary Expertise to Military Life [Image 2 of 2]

    A Taste of Home: Chef Brings Culinary Expertise to Military Life

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Michael Gunn, center operations coordinator at the Sentry Village United Service Organization (USO) and former chef, poses for a photo in the Sentry Village USO on Camp Humphreys, South Korea August 25, 2025. Gunn has been teaching cooking classes with the USO, hosting two every month since May. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)

