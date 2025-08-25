A Taste of Home: Chef Brings Culinary Expertise to Military Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Gunn, center operations coordinator at the Sentry Village United Service Organization (USO) and former chef, poses for a photo in the Sentry Village USO on Camp Humphreys, South Korea August 25, 2025. Gunn has been teaching cooking classes with the USO, hosting two every month since May. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)