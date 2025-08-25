A Taste of Home: Chef Brings Culinary Expertise to Military Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Gunn, center operations coordinator at the Sentry Village United Service Organization (USO) and former chef, teaches a cooking class in the Sentry Village USO in Camp Humphreys, South Korea August 1, 2025. This was Gunn’s fifth class for the USO since he began teaching in May, helping soldiers and their spouses prepare different types of meals (Photo courtesy of the USO).