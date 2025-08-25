Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

250822-N-XM644-1002 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2025) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jocelyn Camacho, from Los Angeles, uses isopropyl alcohol to clean connectors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9276681
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-XM644-1002
|Resolution:
|6622x4415
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
