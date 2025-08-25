Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250822-N-XM644-1066 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Hernandez Arroyo, left, from Temecula, Calif., and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Joseph Mendez, from El Paso, Texas, conduct maintenance on the airframes of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)