Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250822-N-OR861-1011 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2025) Sailors install a transmitter on an EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zoe Simpson)