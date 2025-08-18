Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zoe Simpson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250822-N-OR861-1003 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Wu Di, from Los Angeles, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025 (NE25). NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zoe Simpson)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zoe Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    NorthernEdge
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

