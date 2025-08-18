4th Space Operations Squadron MCCS Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 4th Space Operations Squadron (4 SOPS), Space Delta 8, perform various maintenance and training tasks in their unit area at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., May 20, 2025. 4 SOPS Guardians utilize the Mobile Constellation Control System, housed in a trailer towed by a truck, to control satellite communications systems for the joint force from locations far away from their primary operations centers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)