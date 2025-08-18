Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Space Operations Squadron MCCS Operations

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 4th Space Operations Squadron (4 SOPS), Space Delta 8, perform various maintenance and training tasks in their unit area at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., May 20, 2025. 4 SOPS Guardians utilize the Mobile Constellation Control System, housed in a trailer towed by a truck, to control satellite communications systems for the joint force from locations far away from their primary operations centers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

