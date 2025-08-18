Soldiers Participate in First Annual Maj. Justin Hackett Five Stand Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers and civilians from 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, participate in the First Annual Maj. Justin Hackett Five Stand Competition during Cabin Fever 2025 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, February 12, 2025. The Five Stand Competition was named in honor and memory of Maj. Justin Hackett, a valuable member of the brigade who had a passion for Five Stand and shooting. Hackett was a part of the winning team in 2024, and in addition to naming the competition in memory of Hackett, his family came down to attend and brought with them a large muskie fish trophy he had made to hang at the Sparta Rod and Gun Club in remembrance of him. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 13:35
    VIRIN: 250212-A-QI027-1380
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    Cabin Fever 2025

