Beyond the Flightline: Commanders Discuss Enduring Partners Progress

Royal Thai Air Force Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha, Assistant Commander-in-Chief, talks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Washington Air National Guard commander, during a meeting on August 22, 2025 at RTAF Wing 6 Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. The commanders met during Enduring Partners 2025, which is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
08.22.2025
|08.25.2025 12:25
|9275492
|250822-F-XJ318-1011
|3234x2310
|1.43 MB
BANGKOK, TH
|1
|0
