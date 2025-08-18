Beyond the Flightline: Commanders Discuss Enduring Partners Progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha, Assistant Commander-in-Chief, talks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Washington Air National Guard commander, during a meeting on August 22, 2025 at RTAF Wing 6 Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. The commanders met during Enduring Partners 2025, which is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)