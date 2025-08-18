Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB Conducts Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 15]

    181st MFTB Conducts Retirement Ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Wesley Cox, Sgt. 1st Class Kristopher Garner, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Daniels, all assigned to the 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, retire during a retirement ceremony hosted at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 7, 2025. The Eagle Brigade hosts the ceremonies quarterly to honor and celebrate the service and dedication of its Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 9275341
    VIRIN: 250307-A-ZT447-1013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    Retire

