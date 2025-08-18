U.S. Army Master Sgt. Wesley Cox, Sgt. 1st Class Kristopher Garner, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Daniels, all assigned to the 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, retire during a retirement ceremony hosted at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 7, 2025. The Eagle Brigade hosts the ceremonies quarterly to honor and celebrate the service and dedication of its Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9275338
|VIRIN:
|250307-A-ZT447-1019
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB Conducts Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.